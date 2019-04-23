Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marianne Yankalunas. View Sign Service Information Joseph L Wroblewski Funeral Home 1442 Wyoming Ave Forty Fort , PA 18704 (570)-287-8541 Send Flowers Obituary





Born Nov. 18, 1938, in Kingston, Marianne was one of six children born to the late William Yankalunas Sr. and Mary Kester Yankalunas.



A faithful Catholic, Marianne was a longtime member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish.



Marianne enjoyed doing embroidery and needlework, and she loved playing bingo and listening to polkas.



Marianne is survived by her sisters, Anita Crowley and her husband, James, Johnson City, N.Y.; and Margaret Walko and her husband, Richard, Hudson; her brothers, Joseph Yankalunas and his wife, Elizabeth, Dushore; William Yankalunas, Dallas; and Robert Yankalunas and his wife, Regina, Salisbury, Md.; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Marianne's Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, pastor, officiating.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville.



Family and friends are invited to Marianne's viewing which will be held on from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, 116 Hughes St., Swoyersville.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



For information, or to send Marianne's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website,

