Peter J. Adonizio Funeral Home
251 William Street
Pittston, PA 18643
(570) 654-8683
Mariclaire Fine

Mariclaire Fine Obituary

Mariclaire Fine, 57, of West Pittston, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Residential Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Pittston on Dec. 30, 1962, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann Monahan Brannan. She was a graduate of Pittston Area High School and attended King's College. In her earlier years, she worked at Mitchell's Lumber. Prior to her illness, she worked as a sales associate for Keystone Automotive.

Mariclaire, a loving mother and wife, selflessly put the needs of her children before her own. A full-time mom who worked tirelessly within her career, found a way to raise five children and keep an immaculate home.

Mariclaire and her husband, Rusty, formed an everlasting, storybook bond which was evident in good times and in bad. She courageously fought a battle with progressive MS for more than 10 years with Rusty by her side. Their love for one another was admirable and will live on. She gave up her fight with MS just a month after his passing. Mariclaire joins her husband in heaven. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Bernard Fine, on Sept. 1, 2020; and sister-in-law, Carole Brannan.

Surviving are her children, Russ C. Fine and his wife, Bethany, Beach Lake; Laura Liparela and her husband, Steve, Dallas; Jason Fine and his wife, Katrina, North Carolina; Matthew Robert Fine and his wife, Lily, King of Prussia; and Timothy Fine; and Kaitlyn Thomas, Falls; grandchildren, Rocco, Samson, Jacob, Cameron, Rhett, Jackson, Benjamin, Billy, Dominic and Victoria; sister, Joanne Dileo and her husband, Joseph, West Wyoming; brothers, Joe Brannan, North Carolina; and Kevin Brannan, Oregon; mother-in-law, Doris Fine, Exeter; sisters-in-law; aunts; uncles; cousins; nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family with interment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Carverton.

Arrangements are entrusted to Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston.

To leave an online condolence, visit Mariclaire's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.


