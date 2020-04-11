|
Marie A. Arndt, 71, of Shickshinny, died Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where she had been a patient.
Born Dec. 29, 1948, in Mocanaqua, she was a daughter of the late William and Antonette Roskowski Mishloski.
She graduated from Nanticoke High School. She was a member of Holy Spirit Parish/St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua.
She was a good mother and wife, a good listener and loved her family and pets. She looked forward to going shopping and loved to play games on the computer. She was loved by all.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Bernadine Orloski.
Surviving are her husband, John L. Arndt, whom she married May 1, 1981; two sons, Richard and Kevin Harding, both of Hunlock Creek; a daughter, Jennifer Keller and her husband, Matthew, Shickshinny; one sister, Joan Mishloski O'Leary, Kings Park, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews; and one grandchild expected in June.
Due to the coronavirus, private services will be held for the immediate family, with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 https://www.stjude.org or St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509 https://stjosephscenter.org/donations/memorial-donation/.
Arrangements are under the direction of Mayo Funeral Home Inc., Shickshinny.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 11, 2020