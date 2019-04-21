Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marie A. Brown. View Sign

Marie A. Brown, 89, of Levittown, gently passed into heaven on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by her children.



Marie was born in Plains Twp. to Patrick and Helen Brannan and raised in Inkerman. She attended Jenkins Twp. High School and Misericordia College. After college, she worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance.



Marie married Charles G. Brown, "Brownie," in 1954 and moved to Levittown to live her entire life.



Marie was a woman of strong faith and was active in St. Michael the Archangel Church and School. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether it was at the Jersey shore or "up state," she loved spending time with her family. Marie had a terrific sense of humor and loved a good practical joke! Always with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face, Marie loved and was loved by all.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Patrick Brannan; her brother, Joseph Brannan; and her beloved husband, Charles G. Brown. Marie will be greatly missed by her nine children and their spouses, Charles and Claire, Patrick and Lynn, Michael and Barb, Tim and Clare, Mariana and John (Wartella), David and Johnnie, Neil and Janice, Joseph, Moira and Tom (Kutz). Marie was the amazing grandmom to 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by her healthcare providers who became friends, who became family, Sally Spinosa and Gretchen Moran. We extend special appreciation to Heartland Hospice Care who made her days more comfortable.



Family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wyoming.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hospice Providers of your choice.

Marie A. Brown, 89, of Levittown, gently passed into heaven on Thursday, April 18, 2019, surrounded by her children.Marie was born in Plains Twp. to Patrick and Helen Brannan and raised in Inkerman. She attended Jenkins Twp. High School and Misericordia College. After college, she worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance.Marie married Charles G. Brown, "Brownie," in 1954 and moved to Levittown to live her entire life.Marie was a woman of strong faith and was active in St. Michael the Archangel Church and School. She was devoted to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Whether it was at the Jersey shore or "up state," she loved spending time with her family. Marie had a terrific sense of humor and loved a good practical joke! Always with a twinkle in her eye and a smile on her face, Marie loved and was loved by all.She was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Patrick Brannan; her brother, Joseph Brannan; and her beloved husband, Charles G. Brown. Marie will be greatly missed by her nine children and their spouses, Charles and Claire, Patrick and Lynn, Michael and Barb, Tim and Clare, Mariana and John (Wartella), David and Johnnie, Neil and Janice, Joseph, Moira and Tom (Kutz). Marie was the amazing grandmom to 17 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by her healthcare providers who became friends, who became family, Sally Spinosa and Gretchen Moran. We extend special appreciation to Heartland Hospice Care who made her days more comfortable.Family and friends may call from 6 until 8 p.m. Monday at James J. Dougherty Funeral Home Inc., 2200 Trenton Road, Levittown. Friends may also call from 10 until 11 a.m. Tuesday in St. Michael the Archangel Church, 66 Levittown Parkway, Levittown, where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Wyoming.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hospice Providers of your choice. Funeral Home DOUGHERTY FUNERAL HOME

2200 Trenton Rd

Levittown , PA 19056-1421

(215) 943-7240 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close