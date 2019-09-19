|
Marie A. Kutza, 85, of Dupont, died Wednesday morning, Sept. 18, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp. She was the widow of Frank Kutza Sr., who passed away Nov. 12, 2012.
She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Dupont, and had been employed by Steingut Dress Factory and Center Fashion, both of Dupont.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Mercedes Andoe.
She is survived by her son, Frank Kutza Jr.; sisters, Geraldine Behm, Mountain Top; Ann Rush and Jean Yagiello, both of Bear Creek Twp.; and a brother, Charles Kohol, Dickson City.
Funeral services and visitation will be at a time to be announced from Lokuta-Zawacki Funeral Home, 200 Wyoming Ave., Dupont.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 19, 2019