Marie Ann Peck passed away Nov. 21, 2018, in Plains Twp.



A life resident of Nanticoke, she was born April 29, 1948, the daughter of the late Frank and Adele Kochan Winarski.



Marie attended the parish school of the Most Holy Trinity and Nanticoke High school. Early on, she was employed in the garment industry and then by Penn Footwear. She retired from the bakery department of Wegmans in Wilkes-Barre.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Mahalla; brother, Paul; godson, Christopher; and nephew, Paul James Winarski; godmother, Arlene Kochan; aunts, Helen Grout and Stephanie Herold; and uncles, Edmund, Alfred and Henry Kochan.



She is survived by her brothers, Thomas E. Winarski, Laflin; and Ronald, Nanticoke; her second husband, Joseph Peck; nephew, Ronald Matthew Winarski; cousins, Carl and Jane Herold, all of Nanticoke; and Elaine Herold, Pittston Twp.



The Rite of Christian Burial with interment and blessing will be celebrated by Monsignor John W. Jordan at noon Thursday in the Winarski/Kochan burial site in St. Francis Cemetery, Nanticoke. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 10, 2019