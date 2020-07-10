Home

Marie Bednarski

Marie Bednarski Obituary

Marie Bednarski, 85, of Edwardsville, died Monday, July 6, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp.

She was born in Edwardsville, daughter of the late Michael and Mary Kasper Swedo. She was formerly employed for many years by Liberty Throwing Company, Kingston.

Marie is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann and her husband, Larry Welkey; son, David Bednarski; grandchildren, David and his wife, Nicole Welkey; Jennifer and her husband, Kevin Ripka; Allison Bednarski; and Cindy Bednarski; great-grandchildren, Kemley, Gianna and Matthew.

Funeral services will be private at the family's request.


