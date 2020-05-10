Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Bednarski Funeral Home
168 Wyoming Ave
Wyoming, PA 18644
(570) 693-3851
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Marie Porasky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marie C. Porasky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marie C. Porasky Obituary
Marie C. Porasky, 83, formerly of Exeter, passed away Friday, May 8, 2020, at Kadima Rehabilitation and Nursing at Lakeside, Dallas.

Born July 1, 1936, in Pittston, Marie was the daughter of the late Alex and Stella Duda Rudnicky.

Marie was a member of St. Barabara Parish, Exeter, and a former member of the Altar Society of St. John the Baptist Church.

She was employed for 30 years by the Wyoming Area School District, retiring in 2007.

In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Porasky; sisters, Helen, Joan and Edna; and brothers, Alex, Frank, John and Joseph.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Joivell and her husband, Hilary, Harveys Lake; her son, Stephen Porasky and his wife, Jennifer, Va.; and nieces and nephews.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Interment will be held in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Cedar St., Exeter.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kadima at Lakeside for the wonderful care provided to Marie.

Memorial contributions may be made in Marie's memory to Blue Chip Animal Refuge, 974 Lockville Road, Dallas PA 18612, or to the SPCA of Luzerne County, 524 E. Main St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -