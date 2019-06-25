Marie E. Hatcher, 97, a resident of North Penn Manor, Wilkes-Barre, and formerly of the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed into eternal life Friday morning, June 21, 2019, at North Penn Manor.



Her beloved husband was the late William E. Hatcher, who passed away June 12, 1977.



Born May 7, 1922, in the Georgetown section of Wilkes-Barre Twp., Marie was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Gutkowski Zaboski.



Marie was a 1941 graduate of the former Wilkes-Barre Twp. High School.



Prior to her retirement, Marie was employed by the former Mary Macintosh Laundry, Wilkes-Barre. After high school, she was employed as a clerk typist for the Department of the Navy in Washington, D.C., where she met her husband. They were married in Washington on May 4, 1945.



Marie was a faithful Catholic and a member of Saint Andrew's Parish, St. Patrick's Church, Wilkes-Barre. She was an active member of the Wilkes-Barre Twp. Senior Citizens, serving as its past treasurer and volunteering as its "Bingo caller," and was also active in local politics, working at the sign-in station at her local voting poll.



Marie was a very independent woman who enjoyed many things throughout her life, especially spending time with her beloved sister, Loretta, with whom she held a close bond; playing cards; knitting and crocheting; playing shuffleboard with her longtime companion, Michael Komnath; enjoying the occasional indulgence of junk food; and honoring veterans and attending various veteran functions. She was also a skilled pianist and loved singing "Happy Birthday" to her loved ones while playing the piano. She was also known for her custom Cabbage Patch Dolls which she would dress, name, and give as tokens of love to her family and friends.



In addition to her parents, Michael and Mary Zaboski, and her husband, William, Marie was preceded in death by her sisters, Florence Diekhoff and Loretta Schaal; her brothers, Edward Zaboski and Michael Zaboski; and her longtime companion, Michael Komnath.



Marie is survived by her sons, Richard Hatcher and his wife, Cathy, Easton, Md.; and Robert Hatcher and his companion, Debbie Lynch, Lehman; her three grandchildren, Carla Smith and her husband, Clarence; Sarah McGowan; and Kyle-Rhys William Hatcher; her two great-grandchildren, Colin and Corinne Smith; her brother, Bernard Zaboski and his wife, Elsie, Browns Valley, Calif.; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.



The family wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff and management at North Penn Manor and Heartland Hospice, for the wonderful care and supervision they provided Marie.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a memorial visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in St. Andrew's Parish, St. Patrick's Church, 316 Parish St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Memorial Mass to be celebrated at 11 a.m.



Interment with the Rite of Committal will follow in St. Mary the Maternity Roman Catholic Cemetery, West Wyoming.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.



For information, or to send the Hatcher family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home's website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com or Facebook page. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary