|
|
Marie Lorraine "Noni" Brunetti, 84, of Hudson, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, at her home.
Marie was born in Plains Twp. and was the daughter of the late Francis Gosiewski and Mary Hrabousky. She graduated from Plains High School in 1953, where she met the love of her life, Bruno Brunetti. Marie and Bruno were married in their church, Ss. Peter and Paul Parish, on July 2, 1955. Marie helped support her family by working as a seamstress and she was a homemaker for her three children, Sandra, Dino and David.
Marie was a kind and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family. She loved to make crafts for her numerous grand and great-grandchildren, including Halloween costumes, wedding items and Christmas ornaments.
Marie was also a great cook. It was always special when she treated her family to potato pancakes, pierogi, risotto, polenta and homemade noodles with her famous sauce. But best of all was when the family gathered on Saturdays to have Noni Burgers. On the occasion Marie wasn't cooking for her family, she enjoyed a treat from Burger King.
Her granddaughters fondly remember the bus trips to the Square and the one-on-one lunches with Noni, each of them believing they were the special girl who got to enjoy the outing.
Marie was a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the games on Sundays. She also enjoyed watching General Hospital, The Chew and westerns.
When Marie would go out, it seemed as if she was friends with everyone. She couldn't walk down the street without entering a conversation with someone she knew.
Marie enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, like freshly cut grass and the warmth of her house. More than all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her loving parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bruno; son, David; great-grandson, Gunner Hayes; infant sister, Lorraine Gosiewski; brother, Francis Gosiewski; and son-in-law, John "Hymie" Harowicz.
Surviving are son, Dino and his wife Cathy, Mountain Top; daughter, Sandra Harowicz, Hudson; brother, Paul Gosiewski and his wife, Michelle, Plains; grandchildren, Stacy and husband, Edward Chronowski, Bear Creek; Christina and her husband, Michael Kluger, Shavertown; Becky Hayes and husband, Kevin, Berwick; Felicia Brunetti, West Hartford, Conn.; and Nina Brunetti, Centerville, Va.; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Logan, Ethan and Amelia Chronowski, Bear Creek; and Madelynn, Miles, Scarlett, Phoenix and Daniella, Berwick.
Thank you to all those who helped take care of our Noni during these last few weeks.
Marie's funeral will be held on at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., 55 Stark Street, Plains Twp. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in Ss. Peter and Paul Church with the Rev. John Lambert officiating. Interment will be held in the parish cemetery, Plains Twp.
A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 15, 2019