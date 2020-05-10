|
Marie Louise (Kasper) Duffy passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, of natural causes at the Allied Services Mead Street Skilled Nursing Facility where she had been a resident for the past few years. She was 92 years old.
She was preceded in death by her maiden family, parents, Charles and Mary Kasper (Kasparick); brothers, John, Carl and dearest brother, Joseph; sisters, Rosella (Martell) and Betsy (Stemrich) Kasper; husband, Robert; and her grandson, Christopher Ledbetter Duffy.
Marie lived a long and lovingly life, enjoying family, friends and acquaintances; reveling in intelligent exchanges and fruitful, challenging discussions. Her hobbies, included reading, hiking, thinking, and listening to classical music; while sharing a strong commitment to her church, St. Nicholas as well to family, friends and God.
Marie graduated from GAR Wilkes-Barre in 1944 having skipped a grade due to her bright mind and her innate ability to succeed. She later attended Becknell Junior (Wilkes) College. She was married to Robert P. Duffy, Wilkes-Barre, who was once the assistant comptroller of the U.S. Army of South Korea, and lived for a number of years with her family first, Alexandria, Va., moved to Franklin Twp., Dallas, in 1956, and then back to Wilkes-Barre in 1966. She was politically active and always followed the changes and political discussion of the time with a keen heart and active mind. She often talked of her youth, her father having a cottage at Harveys Lake as a child, asking her to row across the lake each morning in the summer to pick up fresh eggs, from the farmer across the blue lake for breakfast. Something she often repeated in her later days when her family would often drive her out to the lake to see the water and pass by the Catholic Church in which she worshipped as a child.
Professionally, she worked in Washington for the federal government and upon relocating back to Pennsylvania, Bell Telephone where she worked as a customer service representative. She enjoyed her work, customers, but most importantly, her other family, her co-workers who she respected and loved.
She is survived by her son, Brian and Sally Duffy, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and his son, Shawn, wife, Victoria, New Jersey; along with their children, Ashley and Nora; son, Noel and Janice Duffy, Kingston; and their sons, Robert and Patrick; son, Kevin Duffy, Chambersburg, and his daughter, Megan G. Thurston, Head of Point of Care for a number of hospitals in Maryland and husband, Michael, children, Natelia A., Lilly, and Emily Thurston, Saint Thomas; as well as son, Matthew J. Duffy, teaching elementary education at Pee Dee, School District, and wife, Laura Lee, and children, Jake and Abby, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; daughter, Karol Duffy, South Riding, Va., her sons Lee Duffy-Ledbetter, South Riding Va.; and Evan Duffy-Ledbetter, California; and numerous thoughtful, inquisitive and caring nieces, nephews, cousins and spouses.
She is, was and remains an icon in our family. Knowing that what she believed and taught, that the true value of each person met is based on the character, class and heart, within. The person they are, not the one they pretend to be. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her. Light of heart, driven by right; uncompromising in logic, sense; and a great mom and friend to those who knew and understood her.
The family would like to thank the staff at Allied Services and St. Theresa Residence Wilkes-Barre for their love and devoted care.
In lieu of flowers, those that wish to may make a donation to the Osterhout Free Library, 71 S. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, or to a . Due to the current health crisis, services will be held at a later time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 10, 2020