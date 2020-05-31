|
|
Marie Sowa Kowalski, 87, of Allentown, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, May 29, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospice after a long illness.
Born in Sheatown on July 31, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Catherine Bobowski Sowa. She graduated from Newport High School, Wanamie, in 1950.
When her children were young, Marie was a member and president of the School Guild of Most Holy Trinity Church (now St. Faustina) in Nanticoke. She was ever present at school and church activities, including involvement with the preparations and execution of the annual summer bazaar.
Marie worked for a number of years for Keystone Specialty Company in Nanticoke, as well as for RCA Corporation in Mountain Top. In later years, she worked for the Hershey Creamery Company, and Holi-Décor, both in Allentown. In her retirement years, she volunteered as the switchboard operator at Phoebe Health Care Center in Allentown, where she and Johnny (as she called her husband) were known for their annual appearance as Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus for the residents.
Marie was a true fan of Penn State football. She enjoyed going to or watching Penn State games. She was also a lifelong fan of the Philadelphia Phillies. One highlight of her life was attending the World Series Championship Game 7 with Johnny in 2008. In early years, Marie was an avid bowler, and enjoyed league play. Marie and Johnny spent many weekends camping in their travel trailer, often taking their grandchildren with them.
In addition to her parents, Marie was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, John J. Kowalski, who was the love of her life. She was also predeceased by her sisters, Helen and Ann; brothers, Joseph, Stanley and Edward; and grandson Trevor Kowalski.
She is survived by her four children, John (wife, Diane) Kowalski, Allentown; Maria (husband, Daniel) Floryshak, Macungie; Julie (husband, Warren) Nichols, Tallahassee, Fla.; and Joel Kowalski, Coplay; 10 grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Marie Sowa; sisters, Hedwig Rominski and Theresa Sowa; sister-in-law Florence Sowa; and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1040 Flexer Ave., Allentown. A socially distanced viewing will be held in the vestibule of the church from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. A private burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Wescosville. J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown, is entrusted with her arrangements, www.jsburkholder.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (https://alz.org/pa), St. Thomas More Catholic Church, or St. Faustina Kowalska Roman Catholic Church, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke, PA 18634.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 31, 2020