Marie Terese Mitchell Golden, beloved wife, mother and nana passed away peacefully at home at the age of 90 on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. She was the widow of the late James E. Golden.
Born in Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Patrick F. and Marie E. Gorman Mitchell. Marie Terese was educated in St. John, the Evangelist Schools. She then attended Immaculata College in Malvern, graduating with a degree in home economics. Marie Terese accepted a position with the Pennsylvania Power and Light Company where she worked, demonstrating the use of electric ranges on the television show, "Kitchen Magic."
Marie Terese was a devout Catholic, having been a member of the community of St. John the Evangelist since childhood. She enjoyed attending daily mass at the parishes of the greater Pittston area for many years. Marie Terese volunteered as a Eucharistic Minister, taking holy communion to home bound parishioners.
She was also involved with the Women's Guild of St. John's, the Ladies of Charity and the Rotary Ann's of Wyoming. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Besides her parents and husband of 48 years, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Rita Mitchell; Francis Mitchell; Rosemary Gillis; Leonard Mitchell; Patrick Mitchell; John Mitchell; Ann McGarry; Joseph Mitchell; son-in-law, Jimmy Parry; grandson, Joseph Zang; and great-granddaughter, Morghan Michalek.
Marie Terese is survived by her children, Jim Golden Jr. and wife, Denise; Mary Ann Zang and husband, Kevin; and Isabel Parry. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Kelly and Michael Zang; James Parry; Elizabeth; Michelle; Allison and Kimberly Golden; and great-grandson, Alex Zang, sister-in-law, Kathy Mitchell; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Care and Concerns Ministries of St. John the Evangelist or Corpus Christi Parish.
Funeral services will be held in Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday. The family will receive friends and family from 9 to 11 a.m. in the church.
Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. John the Evangelist Cemetery, Pittston.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Howell Lussi Funeral Home, 509 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 9, 2020