Marilyn Ann Jones Roth, 85, a resident of Maidencreek Place and formerly of Riverview Park, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center Bern Twp.
She was the widow of Marvin Edgar Roth, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.
Born Nov. 25, 1934, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Arthur William and Eleanor Johns Jones.
Marilyn was a 1951 graduate of Hanover High School.
She was employed as a telephone operator by Bell Telephone for 10 years.
Marilyn was a member of Calvary Reformed United Church of Christ, Reading.
A lover of music, she played the marimba and the piano and was a member of the bell choir at church. She also loved poetry, baking and ice cream. Marilyn was a great storyteller and had a great sense of humor; she loved to laugh.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her sister, Janet Ritz.
Surviving are her three children, Gretchen R. and her husband, Charles R. Leinbach; Carl E. Roth and his girlfriend, Marie Trowbridge, Centre Twp.; and Thomas E., and his wife, Julie F. Roth, Muhlenberg Twp.
Also surviving are her 10 grandchildren, Robert L. and his wife, Danita Roth; Jason E. Roth, Meghan E. Leinbach, Rachel A. Roth, Jenna M. Leinbach, Kirsten M. Leinbach, Jillian M. Roth, Jayne C. Roth, Evelyn J. Roth and Grace E. Roth; and her great-grandchildren, Skylar A. Roth, Saoirse M.G. Roth-Moore, Fynn E. Roth, and Arlo E. Roth-Moore.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in Calvary Reformed United Church of Christ, 640 Centre Ave., Reading. A visitation will be held from 10 to service time. Interment will be held in the columbarium of the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Calvary Reformed United Church of Christ.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. To send condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 8, 2020