Marilyn B. Glycenfer Obituary

Marilyn B. Glycenfer, 54, of Shickshinny, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.

She was born Nov. 5, 1965, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Larry and Joan Ziemba. Marilyn liked having her morning coffee with her husband, talking on the phone, decorating for parties, poems, working with ceramics, dancing and swimming, cleaning and playing with her pets, especially Gremlin.

She also enjoyed working in the yard, camping and camp fires, cooking and baking.

She was preceded in death by her son, David Glycenfer; brother, John Ziemba; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and Edna Glycenfer.

Surviving are her husband, Gary Glycenfer; children, Carrie Rushkowski, Britney Myrkalo, Katlyn Glycenfer; grandchildren, Emily Glycenfer, Hannah and Lindsey Rushkowski, Jonathan Myrkalo Jr.; sisters, Laura Lockman, Helen Toomey; brothers, Frank, Larry, Chris Ziemba; nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at E. Blake Collins Funeral Home, 159 George Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the , 190 Welles Street, Number 118, Forty Fort, PA 18704.

Condolences can be sent to eblakecollins.com.


