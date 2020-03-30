|
Marilyn B. Mountjoy, 80, of Pollock Drive, Pittston, died Friday, March 27, 2020, at The Wesley Village, Pittston, surrounded by her loving family.
Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of the late Morton and Marian Miller Bassett. She graduated from Kingston High School, Class of 1957, and Wyoming Valley Hospital as a LPN.
Marilyn had resided in Pittston for the past few years. Previously she resided in Raritan, N.J., for 53 years. She was an active member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Somerville, N.J., and was one of the first women ushers in the church. She was now a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Kingston. She was a loving wife, mother and sister.
Preceding her in death were her twins at birth; and a daughter, Marian Jo.
Surviving are her husband of 59 years, Fred L.; sister, Barbara Williams and her husband, Norman, Pittston; brother, Robert Bassett, Pittston; and nieces and nephews.
Due to due the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in Fern Knoll Burial Park, Dallas. A memorial service will be held at late date.
Arrangement are entrusted to Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
For information or to send the family a condolence, visit our website at www.hughbhughes.com.
The family would like to thank the people who work at Serenity Care Unit and Hospice of the Sacred Heart for their fine and compassionate care.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 30, 2020