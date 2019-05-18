Marilyn Hunter, 66, of Ashley, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born March 1, 1953, Marilyn was the daughter of the late Efford Lewis and Jessie Leonard Lewis.
Marilyn attended the Harter High School and worked 15 years for HCSC Laundry in Kingston.
Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne A. Hunter; brother, Clyde Lewis; and sister, Lois Levy.
Marilyn is survived by her sons, Jay Martin, Todd Martin and Chris Martin; daughters, Renee Martin and Anitra Martin; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren. Marilyn is also survived by her brother, David Lewis, and sister, Nancy Otway.
A funeral fervice will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Williams-Hagen Funeral Home, Inc., 114 W. Main St., Plymouth. Friends may call Sunday from 5 p.m. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 18, 2019