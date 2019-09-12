Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church
100 Rock St
Hughestown, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church
100 Rock St
Hughestown, PA
View Map
Marilyn Nell Thompson


1935 - 2019
Marilyn Nell Thompson Obituary
Marilyn Nell Thompson, 83, of Hughestown, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 6, 2019.

Born Dec. 6, 1935, she was the daughter of the late John "Jack" and Rose Martin. Marilyn was a 1953 graduate of Hughestown High School.

She was a member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday school and was an active member of Lutheran Church Women.

She loved Elvis and anything with chocolate, but she loved her family, and God most of all. Marilyn enjoyed family dinners and taking long car rides in the country. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who she spent most of her time with. Her home was always open to her family, and was often the gathering place for events large and small.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 46 years, James Thompson; sisters, Ruth and Ethel; and brothers, Robert and Harold.

She is survived by her son, Kevin Thompson and wife, Diane, Pittston; daughter, Jill Smallcomb and her husband, Thomas, Wilkes-Barre; grandchildren, Melissa Thompson; Damien Thompson; Samantha Bauer and her husband, Joshua; and Aryana Thompson; great- grandchildren, Damien Thompson Jr. and Madison Thompson; and sister, Joan Doran; and numerous nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 Rock St., Hughestown.

Friends and relatives may call from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.

Interment will be in the St. Peter's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 100 Rock St., Hughestown, PA 18640.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 12, 2019
