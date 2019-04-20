Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Marion D. Barush. View Sign

Marion D. Barush, 94, of Wilkes-Barre Twp., passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Allied Hospice Center, Scranton.



Born July 24, 1924, in Wilkes-Barre Twp., she was a daughter of the late John and Mary Bonnick Geffert Sr.



Marion was an exceptional wife, daughter, mother, and grandmother to her family. She will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her husband, John Barush Jr., on Sept. 4, 1995; sisters, Anna Hennessey, Helen Reggie, Irene Kastreua and Mildred Geffert; and brothers, John Geffert Jr. and Elmer Geffert.



Surviving are her daughter, Joyceann Barush Gilbert, and son-in-law, Steven Gilbert; two granddaughters, Holly Ann Thomas and Kaitlin Rose Gilbert, all of Wilkes-Barre Twp.; brother, Leonard Geffert Sr., of Holyoke, Mass.; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday in Our Lady of Hope Parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. John S. Terry, pastor, will be celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.



Family and friends may call from 9 a.m. until the service on Monday at the church.



Arrangements are entrusted to Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.

