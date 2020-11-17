Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Fierman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion Gigantelli "Mony" Fierman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion Gigantelli "Mony" Fierman Obituary

Marion Gigantelli Fierman "Mony," 92, of Jenkins Twp., passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, Nicholas and Frances Zoppa Gigantelli; her devoted husband, Sydney Fierman; and her favorite uncle, James Capriotti.

Marion was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1946. She worked at Bergman's in advertising, then as the jewelry buyer and later in life was project manager for Raintree Condominiums. Marion married the love of her life, Sydney Fierman, and they shared a wonderful loving life together for 48 years. They lived many places and made many friends. Including their life long friends in one of their favorite places, Las Vegas.

She is survived by nieces, nephews and cousins who were all a great joy and comfort to her. She considered herself very lucky to have all of them in her life. Mony felt she had a fantastic life.

The family will hold a private service at their convenience.

Visit www.rosenbergfuneralchapel.com for information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -