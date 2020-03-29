|
|
Marion L. Prokop, 80, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.
Born in West Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Marsh) Kolesar. She was educated in St. John's the Evangelist High School of Pittston. For many years she worked in various area department stores. Prior to her retirement she was employed at Burger King in Kingston for 10 years. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, Exeter.
Preceding her in death was her brother, Robert Kolesar.
Surviving are her husband, Frank Prokop of 59 years of marriage; son, Stephen C. Prokop and his wife, Debbie, Glen Lyon; grandson, Stephen F. Prokop, Glen Lyon; sister, Betty Ann Alaimo, Pittston; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
Interment will be in St. John the Slovak Cemetery, Exeter.
There will be no calling hours.
For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020