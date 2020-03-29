Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Marion Prokop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marion L. Prokop

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marion L. Prokop Obituary
Marion L. Prokop, 80, of Wyoming, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Highland Manor Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Exeter.

Born in West Pittston, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Margaret (Marsh) Kolesar. She was educated in St. John's the Evangelist High School of Pittston. For many years she worked in various area department stores. Prior to her retirement she was employed at Burger King in Kingston for 10 years. She was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, Exeter.

Preceding her in death was her brother, Robert Kolesar.

Surviving are her husband, Frank Prokop of 59 years of marriage; son, Stephen C. Prokop and his wife, Debbie, Glen Lyon; grandson, Stephen F. Prokop, Glen Lyon; sister, Betty Ann Alaimo, Pittston; nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in St. Anthony of Padua Church of the Parish of St. Barbara, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.

Interment will be in St. John the Slovak Cemetery, Exeter.

There will be no calling hours.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at www.metcalfeshaver.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marion's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -