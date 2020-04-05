|
Marion Louise Ottensman, 77, of Plymouth Twp., wife of Al Ottensman, passed away after a long illness on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dunmore.
Born May 7, 1942, in Noxen, she was the daughter of the late John and Beatrice Sutliff, of Noxen. Marion attended Noxen Area schools and retired from Harris Corporation, Mountain Top.
Marion loved NASCAR and trips with her husband, Al, to Mount Airy Lodge. Al and Marion would have celebrated their 38th wedding anniversary on April 29 this year.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leland Sutliff, Dallas.
Surviving are her loving husband of 37 years, Al Ottensman; children; Karen Disch, Reading, and Edward Lasecki and his wife, Dianne, Plymouth; grandsons, Kevin and Ryan Disch; four great-granchildren; step-son, Robert Ottensman and his wife, Brenda, Nanticoke; step-daughter, Laura Wentling and her husband, Jeff, Elizabethtown, Pa.; six step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; and sisters, Lucille Blizzard, Noxen; Florence Coolbaugh, Harding; Hazel Granda, Wilkes-Barre; and Jule Malloy, Wilkes-Barre.
A special thank you from the Ottensman family to Dr. Jackie Cain, D.O. and staff, Dr. Amini and staff, Dr. Langieri and staff, and Hospice of the Sacred Heart and staff, Dunmore. Also a special thank you to employees of Birchwood Nursing Home, Nanticoke.
As per Marion's request, there will be no viewing. Arrangements are entrusted to S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 5, 2020