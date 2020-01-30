|
Marion M. Olshefski, 88, of Glen Lyon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Guardian Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.
She was born in Glen Lyon, the daughter of the late Paul and Helen Hermanofski Petro. She was a life resident of Glen Lyon, where she was a graduate of Newport Twp. High School. Later, she went on to further her education and was a graduate of the Wilkes-Barre Business School.
Marion was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, Glen Lyon.
Preceding her in death was her husband, Chester Olshefski, on Dec. 30, 1997; daughters, Rebecca Cholewa; and Roberta Widder; and brother, Joseph Petro.
Surviving are daughter, Jennifer Moore and her husband, Timothy, at home; son, Michael Olshefski and his wife, Erin, Harrisburg; 11 grandchildren, including a cherished grandson, Robert Cholewa and his wife, Helen; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday from George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 211 W. Main St., Glen Lyon, with interment to follow in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Glen Lyon.
Friends may call from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 30, 2020