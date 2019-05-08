Marion Serhan Licata, 88, of Pittston, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Wesley Village Campus, Pittston.
Born Sept. 20, 1930, in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late John and Betty Michaels Serhan.
Marion was a graduate of GAR High School, Class of 1948. Following school, she worked in the garment industry as a seamstress. In retirement, she enjoyed doing volunteer work for various organizations, but most of all she loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her sons, Salvatore Licata and wife, Cynthia, Pittston; John Licata and wife, Patricia, Locust Grove, Va.; grandson, Dr. Guy Licata and wife, Jodi, Pittsburgh; granddaughter, Alexandra Licata, Locust Grove, Va.; great-granddaughters, Mia, Paige and Summer Licata; sisters, Carol Yanchick, Christine Merlie, Betty Jean Serhan and Gloria Miller, along with sister-in-law, Nina Dumas; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Marion was preceded in death by her husband, Gaetano "Trotters" Licata, in 2004; brother, John "Sonny" Serhan; and sister, Geraldine Moules.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff of both Wesley Village & Hospice of The Sacred Heart for the kindness care and compassion they showed to both Marion and her family.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home
Funeral services will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday in The Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary, state Route 315, Pittston.
Committal prayers normally said at the cemetery will take place in the church at the conclusion of mass. Interment will be private. Marion will be laid to rest with her husband in St. Rocco's Cemetery, Pittston Twp.
For information or to express your condolences to Marion's family, please visit www.grazianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 8, 2019