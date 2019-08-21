|
|
Marita D. Herman Richards, 52, of Bear Creek, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at her home.
Born May 23, 1967, in Hanover Twp., she was the daughter of Joseph J. Herman and Rita Sipper Herman of Lyndwood. She was a graduate of Hanover Area High School and Empire Beauty School. Marita was a member of St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Hanover Twp.
In past years, Marita was the operator of Little Designers Clothing in Daleville and Edwardsville. She was employed by Luzerne County Rehabilitation and Recreation.
She loved her pet cats, especially Nip, Tuck and Coal. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiance, David Maximowicz and his son, Brandon; aunts; uncles; cousins; and dear friend, Beth Sindaco.
Family and friends are invited to meet for a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Robert Bellarmine Parish, Hanover Twp. Private interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.
Arrangements are by S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
To submit condolences to Marita's family, please visit www.sjgrontkowskifuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 21, 2019