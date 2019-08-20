|
Marita K. Zim, 88, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019.
She was the widow of the late John C. Zim, sergeant major of U.S. Marine Corps, retired, and the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna Burke Kehl.
Mrs. Zim was a surgical nurse in the Mercy Hospital operating room unit in WilkesBarre. She then went to Retreat State Hospital in Nanticoke and transferred to Clarks Summit State Hospital where she worked as an licensed practical nurse until she retired.
After retirement, she spent all of her time as a disaster relief nurse with the Wyoming County chapter of the American Red Cross. She was in the first group deployed to 9/11. She continued to work and travel to wherever disaster hit.
Mrs. Zim is survived by her children, Carl and Darlene Martin, Cesnee, S.C.; John J. and Kim Martin, Blufton, S.C.; Suzanne Hollenback (Frank Merschbach), Thompson; and Marita Karen and Danny Carey, Sweet Valley; seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her first husband and father of her children, John J. Martin Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 20, 2019