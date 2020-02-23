|
|
Mary Rita Keating, 77, of Hanover Twp., died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020.
Born Feb. 19, 1943, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Stephen and Rita Grant Tershak.
A graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Marita studied nursing at the former Nesbitt Hospital School of Nursing and later earned her BSN at St. Joseph's College in Maine.
Marita was a registered nurse for many years in the nursery and obstetrics departments at Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and later in the obstetrics and pediatric departments Wilkes-Barre General Hospital before retiring.
Family was most important to Marita. She enjoyed traveling with her family and spending as much time as possible with her two granddaughters.
Marita will be greatly missed by her husband, William J. Keating; daughter, Jennifer and her husband, Rob Hadley, who was more like a son to her, of Pittston Twp.; granddaughters, Kendall Marita and Reagan Victoria Hadley; sisters, Maureen Kresge, Ellen Tershak, and Patricia Brzozowski; sister-in-law, Mary Keating, who was more like a sister to her; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
A celebration of Marita's life will begin with visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, and continue there with gathering at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. in St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memorial donations may be made to Penn State Hershey Medical Center or St. Matthew Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Marita's family at www.celebrateherlife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 23, 2020