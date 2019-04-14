Marjorie Ann Casterline

Marjorie Ann Casterline, 64, of Riverview, Fla., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

A graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, she is survived by her sons, Jason and Daniel Steffy; daughters, Alison Steffy and Marissa Rivera; brothers, Carl, Jr., William and David Casterline; sisters, Linda Carney and Carol Casterline and seven grandchildren.

Memorial services will be in Bradenton, Fla. SouthernFuneralCare.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2019
