Marjorie Ann Casterline (1954 - 2019)
  • "In loving memory of Marge, her light will always shine in..."
    - Vanessa Randle
  • "Such a wonderful lady, I will miss her xxx. At peace now..."
    - Lynne Verrier
  • "You were a fighter God Bless Rest In Peace my friend"
    - Ed n Rose Lipinski
  • "Heaven received another angel you will be dearly missed..."
    - Kim Sargent
  • "Bless you, Marge , for your years of spirit and your zest..."
    - Judi Hartzler

Marjorie Ann Casterline, 64, of Riverview, Fla., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019.

A graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School, she is survived by her sons, Jason and Daniel Steffy; daughters, Alison Steffy and Marissa Rivera; brothers, Carl, Jr., William and David Casterline; sisters, Linda Carney and Carol Casterline and seven grandchildren.

Memorial services will be in Bradenton, Fla. SouthernFuneralCare.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 14, 2019
