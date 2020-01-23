|
|
Marjorie E. Barnes Mottern, 94, of Dallas, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at The Meadows Nursing Center.
Born in Moosic, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Laura Stout Sharrow and was a graduate of Lehman High School. Marjorie was a center manager for the Bureau of Aging Senior Center at Twin Stacks.
Marjorie was a member of Dallas United Methodist Church and a former member of Community Bible Church, Sweet Valley. She was also with the "Rebecca's." She had numerous hobbies, including quilting.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Sterling Barnes III; and second husband, Elwood Mottern; brother, Edward Sharrow; and sister, Elizabeth Ross; also twin grandchildren.
Surviving are her sons, Sterling Barnes and his wife, Shirley, Pikes Creek; Larry Barnes and his wife, Barbara, Dallas; and nephew, Gary Ross and his wife, Tammye, New Jersey; stepdaughter, Sherry Shepperson, Seaford, Del.; stepson, Lewis Mottern, Yucaipa, Calif.; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Interment will be in Memorial Shrine Burial Park.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 23, 2020