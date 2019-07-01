Marjorie F. Avery, 92, of Falls passed away Saturday evening, June 29, 2019, in the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit of Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.



Born in Forty Fort, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anna Bolton VanBuskirk. She was a graduate of the Forty Fort High School, Class of 1945. Prior to her retirement she was a truck broker for the family business.



Preceding her in death were her first husband, Walter Frantz; and second husband, Calvin Avery; sisters, Helen VanBuskirk and Jane Cheskiewicz; and brother, Frank VanBuskirk.



Surviving are her daughter, Debbie Watson and her husband, Jeff, Atlantic,Va.; son, Bernard VanBuskirk Sr., Falls; grandsons, Bernard VanBuskirk Jr. and his wife, Maria, Berlin, Conn.; Brian VanBuskirk and his wife, Kim, Trussville, Ala.; Jeffrey Watson Jr., Atlantic,Va.; great-grandsons, Sonny VanBuskirk, Christian Hummer and Cameron VanBuskirk; 14 nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Laura Lewis, of the Wyoming Presbyterian Church, officiating.



Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Harding.



Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Winola Fire Company, 1204 State Route 307, Lake Winola, PA 18625.



Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019