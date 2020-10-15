Home

More Obituaries for Marjorie Baldovsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marjorie G. Baldovsky

Marjorie G. Baldovsky Obituary

Marjorie G. Baldovsky, 92, formerly of Courtdale, passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Allied Services Meade Street Nursing Center.

She was born Oct. 22, 1927, in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Stanley and Victoria Skrabut Gorewich. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; son, James; sister, Frances Gorewich; and brother, Edward Gorewich.

Surviving are her son, John N. Baldovsky; grandchildren, Christopher, Steven and Matthew; and sister-in-law, Marie Baldovsky.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the interment services at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Ignatius Cemetery, Pringle.

Services will be conducted by the Rev. Jarrod Waugh, Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.

Condolences can be sent to betzjastremski.com.


