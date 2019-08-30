Home

Lehman Funeral Home - Wilkes-Barre
689 Hazle Ave.
Wilkes Barre, PA 18702
(570) 822-4634
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St
Ashley, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church
33 Manhattan St
Ashley, PA
View Map
Marjorie Yancheck Obituary
Marjorie Yancheck of Bear Creek Twp. and formerly of Ashley, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Birchwood Nursing facility, Nanticoke.

Born in Mountain Top, she was the daughter of the late Gordon W. and Catherine L. Koons Swartwood and was a member of St. Leo/Holy Rosary Church, Ashley.

In addition to her parents, Marjorie was preceded in death by her husband, John Yancheck Jr.; grandson, Joseph Rudaski; sisters, Louise Young, Betty Klepacz and Patricia A. Dodson; and brothers, Gordon W. (Sonny) Swartwood Jr. and Harry Swartwood.

Marjorie is survived by her brother, Richard Swartwood; daughters, Regina Siecko and Jacqueline Kemmerer; sons, John, Richard and David Yancheck, and their spouses; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday in St. Leo's/Holy Rosary Church, 33 Manhattan St., Ashley, with the Rev. Vincent Dang officiating.

Interment will follow in St. Marys Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of Mass in the church.

Arrangements have been made by Lehman Family Funeral Service Inc., Wilkes-Barre.

Visit www.lehmanfuneralhome.com for information.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 30, 2019
