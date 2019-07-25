Mark A. "Spotsy" Spaciano passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his family.



He was born in Kingston, the son of the late Louis and Lucille Knowles Spaciano.



Mark was a 1972 graduate of Dallas High School. He then went on to graduate from the American Motorcycle Institute in Dayton Beach, Fla., in 1976. Mark attended King's College and Wilkes University for a marketing degree.



He was employed by Jon's Cycle Shop in Plains Twp. and was an advertising representative for the Sunday Independent, which began his long career in sales.



Mark was a charismatic, outgoing family man whose passion was cooking and hosting gatherings. He loved to prepare Italian style meals for a crowd, especially at his annual Christmas Eve party, and always welcomed his guests with a big hug and kiss.



He was a motorcycle enthusiast and he rode both off-road and street bikes. Mark was always willing to help a fellow biker with his mechanical knowledge.



In addition to his parents, Mark was preceded in death by an infant brother, Louis.



Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Beth; daughters, Samantha and Alexandra; brother, Larry and wife, Sue, Harveys Lake; sister, Cindy Shepherd and husband, Jim, Lake Carey; several nieces and nephews; cousins; aunt, Faldie Skameritz, Berwick; and his faithful buddy, his dog Rocco.



Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown.



Special thank you to the Residential Home Health and Hospice Care for all their support. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 25, 2019