Mark Alan Kline, 62, of Hanover Twp., lost his battle with brain cancer on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Wilkes-Barre, a son of the late Roger and Joan Walp Kline. Mark was a 1975 graduate of Meyers High School. He attended Misericordia University and he received his certification as Biomedical Equipment Technician from the West Side Vocational Technical School.
Mark was employed as a biomedical equipment technician for 31 years by Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre, until its closing. From 2006 until the present, he was employed by the Geisinger Health System.
Mark was formerly a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 33, where he received the rank of Eagle Scout. He served as member of the labor management committee at the Mercy Hospital and the board of directors of the Mercy Hospital Credit Union. He was also a former president of District 1199P 550 membership of the union labor/management committee. He served as the chairman of the supervisory committee at the UFCW Credit Union, Hanover Twp.
Mark enjoyed NASCAR Racing, music and camping, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Kruczek Kline, with whom he celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary on June 16, 2019.
Mark is also survived by his loving son, Alan Kline and his fiancée, Aubree Niemiec, Annapolis, Md.; and by Amatka Kubiak, Poznan, Poland, who was an exchange student who lived with Mark and Kim and who he considered as his adopted daughter; brother, Dwayne Kline and his wife, Allison, Drums; sister, Cheryl Lewis and her husband, Jim, Hershey; sisters-in-law, Kathy Miller and her husband, Andrew; Ashley; and Karen Henichek and her husband, Thomas, Prescott, Ariz.; his childhood and best friend, Keith Barchok and his wife, Connie, Harveys Lake; many nieces, nephews and cousins, including his goddaughters, Amie Kline Sattof and Erin Henichek Moya.
Mark's family would like to thank the staff of the Neurosurgery Department at Geisinger Wyoming Valley and staff of Residential Hospice for the loving care that they provided.
A memorial service and celebration of Mark's life will be held at noon Saturday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
The Rev. Wayne Kaufman will officiate.
Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice from Sept. 26 to Sept. 27, 2019