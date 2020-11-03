Home

Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5370
Viewing
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
9:00 AM
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Davis Dinelli Funeral Home
170 E Broad St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
View Map
Service
Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church
17 E. Kirmar Ave
Alden, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cemetery
Aden, PA
View Map
Mark Angelo Panetta


1976 - 2020
Mark Angelo Panetta Obituary

Mark Angelo Panetta, 44, of Wanamie, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at his home.

Born June 19, 1976, he was a son of Aileen Wright Panetta, Nanticoke, and the late Angelo Panetta.

He attended Greater Nanticoke Area schools and graduated from John S. Fine High School, Nanticoke, class of 1994, and furthered his education at Luzerne County Community College. Mark was a skilled carpenter and began a career working in union construction before becoming self-employed at Panetta Contracting since 2005.

He was a member of Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, Alden. Mark enjoyed spending time with his son and family, hunting, fishing, cooking and music. He loved the warm weather and visiting the beaches in North Carolina.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, Aileen Panetta, are his wife, the former, Lisha Pegarella; his son, Jeremy; a stepdaughter, Ava Jesso; a sister, Lisa Manoski, her husband, Jeff, and their daughter, Mia Manoski, Mountain Top; a brother, Jeffrey Panetta and his fiancée, Tracy Martinez, Blackwood, N.J.; aunts, Sandy Klank; Kathy Krushka and husband, Tom; and Carol Howell; and several cousins.

Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, and service will be at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church, 17 E. Kirmar Ave., Alden, with Father Christopher officiating.

Interment will follow in Holy Resurrection Orthodox Cemetery, Aden.

Viewing and visitation will be at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until transferal to the church Thursday.

To leave the family an online condolence or expression of sympathy, please visit www.dinellifuneralhome.com.


