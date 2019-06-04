Mark C. Webb, 83, of Harding, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Highland Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Exeter.



Born in Oakmont, he was the son of the late Charles and Thelma (Lynn) Webb.



He was a graduate of West Wyoming High School, Class of 1953, and attended Bloomsburg University.



Mark served in the U.S. Air Force. For many years, he worked as a bartender in many establishments throughout the area.



He was a member of the ; American Legion Post 395, of Kingston; Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 396, Wyoming; the former Fraternal Order of Eagles of Wyoming; and Wyoming Hose Co. No. 2.



Preceding him in death were sisters, Verna Garrison and Lois Howe; and brothers, Paul, Nathan and Timothy Webb.



Surviving are children, Michelle Chorba and her husband, Luke, Franklin Twp.; Carla Downend, West Wyoming; Tammy Heffner, Shamokin; Mark Webb Jr., Amarillo, Texas; Matthew Webb, Duryea; brother, the Rev. Philip Webb, pastor, and his wife, Marlene, West Wyoming; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Metcalfe-Shaver-Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming, with the Rev. Tim Webb Jr. officiating.



Interment will be in Mount Zion Cemetery, Exeter Twp.



Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



For information, or to send condolences, please visit www.metcalfeshaver.com. Published in Citizens' Voice on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary