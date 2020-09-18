Home

Mark Charles Smith


1978 - 2020
Mark Charles Smith Obituary

Mark Charles Smith, 42, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Danville on Sept. 7, 1978, he was a son of Grace Adams Mack and the late David Smith.

From an early age, Mark enjoyed everything to do with trains. He also loved cars, rock music and his cats.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Erica Hontz; stepdad, Robert Mack; brother, Paul Smith; aunt, Elaine Palacios; nieces, Kaylie Marie, Charlotte and Genevieve; several cousins and many friends.

Private services have been entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre.

Condolences can be sent at www.Kniffenfuneralhome.com.


