Mark Eddy, 54, of Luzerne, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was the son of Joseph and Eleanor Hearst Eddy, of Plymouth.
He was employed by Coccia Ford prior to his illness.
He is survived by his parents; sons, Seth, Zachary and Ryan; siblings, Benjamin, Brenda, Karen, Keith, Joe E., Michelle, Joe H., Scott, Dawn and Daniel; several nieces, nephews, and his beloved constant companion dog, Cheyenne. He will be sadly missed by his loving family.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday from Kielty-Moran Funeral Home Inc., 87 Washington Ave., Plymouth, with Tanya Olaviany officiating.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 4, 2019