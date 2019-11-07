|
Mark Gibbs, 66, of Allentown and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at Above and Beyond Hospice, Allentown.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Alfred and Joan O'Brian Gibbs and attended Allentown schools. He was an auto mechanic during his working life. Besides being an auto mechanic for his career, he also made that his favorite hobby. Early in his life, he had attended Grace Episcopal Church, Kingston.
He is survived by brothers, Todd and Dr. Brian Gibbs.
A memorial service will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 7, 2019