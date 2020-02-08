|
Mark J. Kale passed away at Hospice of The Sacred Heart at Manor Care, Kingston on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after a long illness.
He was the son of Ernest and Dorothea Kwitkowski Kale. Mark graduated from Edwardsville High School.
Mark worked as a cutter at Jamie Baby Products and retired from The Citizens' Voice, after retiring he worked part time for Edwardsville Boro.
He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Ernest, 2009; and his aunt, Barbara Kuracina, Oxford.
Mark was a former member of St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston.
Surviving is his cousin and caregiver, Andrea Komsisky, Archbald; also surviving is a nephew, Eric Kale, Wilkes-Barre; former sister-in-law, Berndette Kale, Wilkes-Barre; and several cousins.
I would like to thank Dr. Almeky, Dr. Delgaudio, the nursing staff at Manor Care and Hospice of The Sacred Heart for their kindness and compassion to Mark.
Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at AJ Kopicki Funeral Home, Zerbey Ave., Kingston.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Maple Avenue, Kingston.
Burial will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020