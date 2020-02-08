Home

POWERED BY

Services
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-3398
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
A J Kopicki Funeral Home
263 Zerbey Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Kale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark J. Kale

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark J. Kale Obituary
Mark J. Kale passed away at Hospice of The Sacred Heart at Manor Care, Kingston on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, after a long illness.

He was the son of Ernest and Dorothea Kwitkowski Kale. Mark graduated from Edwardsville High School.

Mark worked as a cutter at Jamie Baby Products and retired from The Citizens' Voice, after retiring he worked part time for Edwardsville Boro.

He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Ernest, 2009; and his aunt, Barbara Kuracina, Oxford.

Mark was a former member of St. Mary's Annunciation Church, Kingston.

Surviving is his cousin and caregiver, Andrea Komsisky, Archbald; also surviving is a nephew, Eric Kale, Wilkes-Barre; former sister-in-law, Berndette Kale, Wilkes-Barre; and several cousins.

I would like to thank Dr. Almeky, Dr. Delgaudio, the nursing staff at Manor Care and Hospice of The Sacred Heart for their kindness and compassion to Mark.

Viewing will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Monday at AJ Kopicki Funeral Home, Zerbey Ave., Kingston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, Maple Avenue, Kingston.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Annunciation Cemetery, Pringle.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -