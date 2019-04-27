Mark Joseph McDermott, of Tunkhannock, died in Tunkhannock on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
He was born Aug. 18, 1976, in Kingston. Mark was always the one to cheer people up and tell them life's not all that bad. He was always there any time someone needed him.
He is survived by his mother, Linda McDermott and her partner, Kenneth Piscorik; father, William McDermott and his wife, Julie McDermott; siblings, Billy Jo, Jamie, Jody, Levi, Kyle, Billy, Travis, Joshua, Tanner, Cambria and Lexi; and several nieces and nephews, Ivi, Armoni, Henry, Desirae, James, Destiny and Jude.
Nothing can fill the empty space you left, but we will all carry your memory with us forever.
Friends and relatives may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday at Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, 1044 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
For more information, or to send the family condolences, visit www.hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 27, 2019