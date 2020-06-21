|
|
|
Mark Kivler, 51, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born in Nanticoke, the son of the former Sharon Mikolay and the late Thomas Kivler, Mark was a graduate of John S. Fine High School, Class of '87 and attended the former Holy Child Parish, Sheatown.
Mark had a love of music, especially the 80s era.
Surviving in addition to his mother, are brothers, Thomas and Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services are being handled by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 21, 2020