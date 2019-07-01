Mark Linsinbigler, 64, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late Lewis and Esther Salvatore Linsinbigler and was a graduate of Dallas High School.



Mark was in construction with his own business, Linsinbigler Contruction, for 35 years. He was raised in Trucksville most of his life, and then moved to Harveys Lake. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed classic cars and cooking. Mark was a member of the Harveys Lake American Legion Post 0967.



He was preceded in death by a sonm Seth Linsinbigler.



Surviving are his children, daughter, Ambre Linsinbigler, Fairmount Springs; sons, Ian Linsinbigler and his wife, Kristy, Dallas; and Ross Linsinbigler, Harveys Lake; and three grandchildren, Emma, Dean and Drew.



The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Robert Sabol, officiating. Interment will be in Orcutts Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Ronald McDonald House, c/o 332 Wheeler Ave, Scranton, PA 18510. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019