Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, Inc.
2940 Memorial Highway
Dallas, PA 18612
(570) 675-3255
Resources
More Obituaries for Mark Linsinbigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mark Linsinbigler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mark Linsinbigler Obituary
Mark Linsinbigler, 64, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, June 29, 2019, at his residence. He was the son of the late Lewis and Esther Salvatore Linsinbigler and was a graduate of Dallas High School.

Mark was in construction with his own business, Linsinbigler Contruction, for 35 years. He was raised in Trucksville most of his life, and then moved to Harveys Lake. He was an avid hunter and enjoyed classic cars and cooking. Mark was a member of the Harveys Lake American Legion Post 0967.

He was preceded in death by a sonm Seth Linsinbigler.

Surviving are his children, daughter, Ambre Linsinbigler, Fairmount Springs; sons, Ian Linsinbigler and his wife, Kristy, Dallas; and Ross Linsinbigler, Harveys Lake; and three grandchildren, Emma, Dean and Drew.

The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas, with the Rev. Robert Sabol, officiating. Interment will be in Orcutts Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Ronald McDonald House, c/o 332 Wheeler Ave, Scranton, PA 18510.
Published in Citizens' Voice on July 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now