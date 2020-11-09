Home

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home
509 Wyoming Avenue
West Pittston, PA 18643
570-654-3741
Mark McDonnell, son of the late Joseph 'BoBo' McDonnell and Eileen Kearney McDonnell, formerly of West Pittston, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home.

Mark, 59, attended Wyoming Area School District, served in the U.S. Army and was a professional roofer.

Preceding him in death, in addition to his parents, is his nephew, Ian McDonnell. Mark is survived by his son, Mark Anthony, Aurora, Colo.; siblings, Gail Shannon, Jody (Sherry) McDonnell, Debbie (Jim) Keaney and Cindy Ritts; numerous nephews, nieces and friends.

Mark will be especially missed by his sister, Cindy, who has been by his side and supported him through his last couple years of declining health.

Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by Howell-Lussi Funeral Home, West Pittston.


