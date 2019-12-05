Home

Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Mark Moore Obituary
Mark Moore, 69, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre, the son of the late Charles and Margaret Zweig Moore.

Prior to retiring, Mark was the owner/operator of Mark's Auto Repair, Hunlock Creek.

Surviving are his wife of 48 years, Virginia Hartman Moore; uncle, Harry Zweig and his wife, Cheryl, Sylvan Lake; cousins, Sherri Morgart; and Kelly Dickinson and husband, Pax.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Friday from Charles L. Cease Funeral home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny, with the Rev. Dave Hossage officiating.

Interment will be in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Ross Twp.

Friends may call from 11 a.m.. until time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 5, 2019
