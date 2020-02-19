|
|
Mark P. Sklaney, 62, of Alden Station, Newport Twp., died Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center.
Born in Nanticoke, Mark was the son of the late Leo P. and Angeline Susz Sklaney. He was a graduate of Nanticoke High School, LCCC and Penn State University. He worked as a civilian for the U.S. Army at Tobyhanna in the electronics field for over 30 years holding various FCC licenses and high-level security clearances. He retired in 2014. Mark, WB3FKP, was an active Ham Radio Operator and a member of the Murgas Radio Club. He was also well known as an accomplished guitarist, playing in local bands as well as a sought-after sound technician for local clubs, bands and national acts passing through the Valley. A computer wiz, he was always ready, willing and able to help people get or stay online.
He is survived by his cousins and many friends throughout the world.
A blessing service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Scholarship Fund, 44 University Drive, Dallas, PA 18612.
Mark was appreciative of the early help he had received in the form of a scholarship to attend college.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 19, 2020