Mark Paul Odgers, 32, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, after a long battle with drug addiction.

He will be remembered as a proud father, loving brother, caring son, true friend and a dedicated, hardworking man.

Mark was a sensitive soul who loved to care for animals. He enjoyed raising reptiles and playing with his cat, Baby. He was funny, with a unique sense of humor, always joking and making everyone laugh. He immersed himself in the History and Discovery channels, avidly educating himself. He was creative, worked well with his hands, picked up carpentry and was formally employed at Schott Glass as a glassmaker. He was a 2007 graduate of Riverside High School, Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his father, the late Gary Odgers.

He leaves behind his beloved son, Ian, who he considered a true blessing in his life. They had a special bond and loved each other unconditionally. He is also survived by his mother, Debby Odgers, Moosic; brother, Jeffery Odgers; sisters, Kimberly Fecina, husband, John; Kristy Varzaly, husband, Chris; Kerry Odgers; Jonna Boyda; nieces, Valerie and Avery; nephew, Jackson; grandmother, Helen Miller; and aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mark is now at peace and his family will forever cherish their happy memories with him. We will love and miss him until we see him on the other side.

Memorial contributions can be made to Triangle Residential Options for Substance Abusers at trosainc.org/donate. Please dedicate your donation in memory of Mark Odgers.

Private services will be at the convenience of the family.

Services are entrusted to Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Avoca.


