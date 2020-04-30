|
Mark Sluhocki, 64, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, due to complications from the COVID-19 virus.
He was a resident at River Street Manor Nursing Home for 15 years.
Born July 19, 1955, he was the son of Blanche Golubiewski Sluhocki and the late Anthony Sluhocki. He graduated from King's College and Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine. He practiced medicine for 19 years, both private practice in the Williamsport area and emergency medicine throughout Northeast Pennsylvania. He was a great fan of the New York Yankees.
Surviving, beside his mother, are brother, Don Sluhocki, Ohio; children, Matthew, Mifflinburg; Michael, Selinsgrove; Megan, Harrisburg; and Mallory, Pittsburg; and uncles, Bernard Golubiewski, Laflin; and Michael Golubiewski, Nanticoke.
To our Pine Hall family at River Street Manor goes our deepest gratitude to his aides Amy, Jamie, Turk and Cheryl for their excellent care and kindness over the years. A very special thank you to his guardian angel and best friend, Dixie, who was one of his caregivers from the start at River Street. Words cannot express how much we appreciated your care and compassion.
A memorial service by Deacon Michael Golubiewski for family will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are made by Yeosock Funeral Home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 30, 2020