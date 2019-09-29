|
|
Mark Thomas Kolanowski of Kingston passed away Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center following a brief illness.
Mr. Kolanowski was born May 6, 1974, in Kingston. He graduated from Wyoming Valley High School in 1992, then earned a bachelor's degree at Wilkes University and attended graduate school at the University of South Carolina.
He worked for 15 years at Benco Dental, first as a research analyst and then as marketing analysis manager. At Benco, Mark was a treasured colleague, a team-builder who mentored young employees and provided encouragement to his peers and to members of his team. He was known for his analytical acumen and for his wit, benevolence, and sense of humor.
Mark's generosity of spirit was a constant presence in his personal life as well. Friends and family members found him to be inclusive, supportive, witty, and ever kind. He brought joy to everyone he met and united people in times of adversity. An avid reader, a writer of satiric sketches, and a fan of hockey, heavy metal, golf, and particularly of horse racing (he attended the Kentucky Derby every year, wearing a seersucker suit), Mark was a loyal friend to many, and the founder of FrankFest, an annual Christmas gathering for the many cousins on his mother's side (the Frank family).
Mark is survived by his grandfather, Carl George Frank; his parents, Leon and Ann Kolanowski; his sister, Cynthia and her husband, David Hicks; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Mark's family will receive visitors from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, immediately followed by a funeral liturgy led by the Rev. Joseph D. Verespy of St. Nicholas Church. A celebration of his life will take place at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, Mark's family requests that donations be sent to Cori's Place, Toys for Tots, or your preferred charity.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Mark's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 29, 2019